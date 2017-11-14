Bridge notes

At the Nov. 6, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and David Donald, followed by Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier in second, Ken Judson and John O’Keefe in third, visitors Maria and Olchi Pazmany in fourth, and Judy Cronig and Molly Mattoon in fifth place. Welcome back to Bea Phear, who finished in sixth place with her partner Mollie Whalen.

At the Nov. 7, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and John O’Keefe, followed by Ency and Robert Fokos in second, Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in third, and Marianne Goldsmith and Bari Boyer in fourth place.

At the Nov. 9, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, eight pairs competed. Cecily Greenaway and John O’Keefe finished in first place, followed by Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in second, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third place.