Chilmark: Loose cows on North Road

Just in case we were getting used to nice weather, a few freezes ought to shake us out of complacency, besides temperature swings of 40° in 24 hours. Loose cows heading to town on North Road were spotted over the weekend, but not before Mermaid Farmer Alan Healey rounded them up and drove them home. I ran into Tamara Weiss on the boat home on Sunday, and learned there were a number of Chilmark and Island residents, both seasonal and year-round, who spent last Friday night in the penthouse of NYC’s Standard Hotel to catch Isaac Taylor’s concert debuting songs from his first album, “Peace in the Valley.” Thanks to Laurie David and Tamara Weiss for helping him have a great evening. Some of the folks attending included Alison Manning and Alison Weaver, Monina Von Opel, Claudia and Walter Teller, Alex Taylor, Jill and Ken Iscol, and Gary and Noah Stuber. Perhaps the best perk for Noli and Isaac Taylor was getting a weekend together without their kids for the first time since having children eight years ago. Here’s the short interview concert curator Annie O had with Isaac Taylor: bit.ly/isaactaylorinterview.

Stop by the Farm Institute’s sheep activities throughout this week’s Winter Farmers Market, free. Get some hot food, enjoy the fire or listening to some great local music. No Farmers Market over Thanksgiving weekend.

VCS’s first Winter Walk will be Sunday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 am at Quenames farm, and is by naturalist and birder Soo Whiting, whose family has continuously occupied the farm for more than 200 years. You will visit Quenames Cove, Little Black Point, and Black Point Pond. Dress appropriately, and bring binoculars. From Alley’s Store, drive up-Island about 1 mile. Turn left at VCS signs at Blue Barque Road and follow the signs and flags. Parking will be at the farm.

Chilmark Community Church welcomes all who need a place to go or who may not have family nearby on Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 1 pm. The Rev. Charlotte and Don Wright will be cooking. You are welcome to make a donation or bring a dish to share, but know it is not necessary. For further information, call 508-645-3100. Please share this information.

Anne Cook’s singing-songwriting workshop for youth, ages 11-17, starts Jan. 6, 2018, through the end of March, on Saturdays, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Kids will have the option to sign up for five or all 10 sessions, each with a featured guest songwriter-mentor. Families are asked for a contribution of $20 per session to supplement grant funding, with a discount if signing up for all 10 sessions. Sessions are limited to 10 kids, so sign up ASAP to reserve spots at acook77@msn.com and learn more at themusemv.org.

Pathways Arts is happy to host Rebecca Gilbert’s Knitting Group every Monday from 1 to 3 pm. Tuesdays is Writing and Poetry, with optional prompts. Come to the first monthly We Dance event featuring Abby Bender, Jesse Keller, Leah Crosby, Caitlyn Cook, and the improv group What’s Written Within on on Friday, Nov. 17; doors open at 6:30 pm and program starts at 7 pm. Performances are followed by dancing for all with DJ Wayne Elliott. To learn more about programs and participation, see pathwaysmv.org.

Chilmark Chocolates will be open Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22, but closed Thanksgiving Day, and open again Friday through Sunday from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Join Jannette Vanderhoop on Saturday, Nov. 18, for her exhibit reception at the Chilmark library from 2 to 4:30 pm. See her “11 treasure boxes created over 10 years.” The library will close at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 22, reopening on Friday, Nov. 24, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Join Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360.

Mark your calendars for a Chilmark special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. There are 16 articles to vote on: see bit.ly/chilmarkwarrant.

If you’re looking for good company, head to the Chilmark Church Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm to enjoy free food, conversation, and community. All are welcome.

Have a great week, and a very happy Thanksgiving.