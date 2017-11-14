Edgartown: Thank you to all who have served

I went to the Veterans Day ceremony today, which was held at the Oak Bluffs School gym due to the cold weather. I have gone to this event on and off over the years, bringing the kids when they were younger to support Jamie as he marched. I’ve missed several in recent years, which I now regret. I have a renewed understanding of the effort put forth by our veterans, the sacrifices they’ve made, and the strength and resolve they have shown by serving their country. I missed seeing the faces of many of our veterans this morning, including Ted Morgan. And yet, each year new young veterans take part in the ceremonies. Thank you to all who have served. You have my utmost respect.

The 37th annual Felix Neck Fall Festival: Speak Up for Nature will be on Friday, Nov. 24, from 11 am until 3 pm, with a rain date of Saturday, Nov. 25. Some activities include

three Birds of Prey shows at 11 am, 12:30 pm, and 2 pm; hayrides, live music by the Flying Elbows, face painting, warm food, and baked goods; wreathmaking, crafts for kids, and a birdcall contest.The day will start at 9 am with a guided bird walk led by noted island birder Soo Whiting. Then the festival activities will begin at 10 am. Admission is $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers; children under 3 are free. Parking is available. If you would like to be a volunteer or would like more information, please call 508-627-4850 or email felixneck@massaudubon.org.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Edgartown Council on Aging has extended an invitation to Edgartown veterans to lunch at the Anchors on a Tuesday or a Friday this month as their distinguished guests. Please call Wendy to sign up at 508-627-4368.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Tom O’Brien, as well as my dear friend Meaghan Morris, on Nov. 14, and to Caitlin Nichols on Nov. 17.

Wow! It’s already time for the Edgartown School’s next healthy fun run, so be on the lookout on Friday morning, Nov. 17. The first annual Edgartown School Turkey Trot will happen at about 8:30 Friday morning, as the whole school dons our best turkey-themed attire and runs around the block for fun and fitness. Come watch or cheer your students on, or even run with them.

I sure miss seeing Jerry Jeffers smile and wave mornings out on the playground while waiting for the kids to arrive at school. Jerry drove the Chappy bus for as long as I can remember, and it just doesn’t seem real that he’s not still doing it. What an Edgartown legend he was. He will most definitely be missed. Fair winds and following tides, Jerry.

Next week is Thanksgiving. Can you believe it? Time flies faster and faster each year. That said, the Times will be going to print early so the deadline for town columns for Wednesday, Nov. 22, will be this Friday. If you have something to share next week, please send it to me at ggardnermv@gmail.com as soon as possible.

Well, I have completed my 52nd revolution around the sun this week, and am a few days into my 53rd. I’m not really old but I’m sure not young, nor am I middle-aged, barring some miracle that has me living to 104. So I guess I’m “getting older.” And my biggest observation about it this week is this: I can no longer open jars easily. I can do most everything else that I’ve always done, albeit with some level of soreness if my efforts are too strenuous. But it was with great dismay that I passed a jar off to someone else this weekend because I just couldn’t do it. I now understood why Buzzy used to pass them to me. If that’s the worst thing going on at this point, I’ll take it.

Have a great week. Shop early for your Thanksgiving dinners and the shopping frenzies that are sure to appear next week!