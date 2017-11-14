Harley Toys for Tots raises $11,602

The Red Stocking Fund held its annual Harley Toys for Tots ride on Sunday. The motorcyclists departed from the P.A. Club, and rode around the Island collecting toys and money for the Red Stocking Fund. The ride raised $11,602, and collected more than $2,000 worth of toys and bikes. Henrietta Gallagher, 90, contributed 12 bikes to the fund. Volunteer Lisa Mathieu cooked up the chicken dinner, including mashed potatoes, string beans, and gravy, and, with the help of Doreen Grant, served up the food to the hungry riders at the P.A. Club after the ride.