Oak Bluffs: “Closed for the season”

I had a friend who once told me that the only thing that is certain in this life is change itself. And I now continually find this to be true. This was confirmed by my ride into town recently. “Closed for the season” signs greeted me on both sides of Circuit Avenue, with some stores making an attempt to make their storefront windows attractive even if the business was closed, while other stores looked as if the owners had left in somewhat of a hurry and all they could manage was to lock the doors. This change happens every year. I know that come spring, some of these businesses will reopen with the same familiar business, but many others will be new to the town and to us. But when I drove by and saw the once storybook eye-catching and now almost empty store the Secret Garden, I felt such a loss. When spring arrives, this store as we knew it will not be re-opening. How we will miss the store and the helpful owner and clerks who quickly become friends to all who entered the Secret Garden.

On to happier news, and the biggest news in town this week is the Oak Bluffs School production of the musical “Singin’ In the Rain.” Over 50 students in grades 5 through 8 have been rehearsing these past weeks under the direction of Shelagh Hackett and musical director Brian Weiland. These talented singers and actors will amaze you as they take you through this entertaining and familiar production based upon the musical movie of the same name. You will have three chances to enjoy this production, with performances on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18, at 7 pm and at 2 pm on Sunday, Nov. 18.

As Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 23, schools on the Island will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday break on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 22, 23, and 24, and reopen on Monday, Nov. 27.

Saturday, Nov. 18, the United Methodist Church in Trinity Park in Oak Bluffs will be having a prime rib benefit dinner for the on-Island church ministries. Tickets, which are $22, may be purchased at Phillips Hardware or the church office. The menu includes quahog chowder, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, Yorkshire pudding, dessert, and beverage. There is one seating only, at 5:30 pm. It is hoped that everyone will come for this sit-down dinner and enjoy the fellowship.

Last call of the year from the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs for you to donate books in excellent condition. The library will be collecting your donations on this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. These donated books will be sold at the annual Friends summer book sale, which provides money which funds many of the special programs that are sponsored by our library.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society presents its Thanksgiving Concert at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm. What better way to wind down from Thanksgiving’s busyness than to enjoy an evening of classical music featuring the Martha’s Vineyard Piano Quartet, with violin, viola, cello, and piano. Tickets are available now and also at the door.

The annual Christmas Faire at the First Congregational Church of Tisbury will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9:30 to 2:30 pm. Here is your opportunity to purchase holiday decorations or gifts for family and friends. Everything is handcrafted, and there will also be baked goods and an incredible Christmas gift basket. All proceeds of this fundraiser support the work of the church in our Island community.

As colder weather increases and seasonal jobs end, please remember to help those who need a lift by donating to our Island Food Pantry. The purple containers you see in stores, churches, and other places throughout the Island are receptacles for your generosity. Located in the Stone Church in Vineyard Haven, this organizations provides food for those who need our help.

We send birthday smiles to Nathan Averill and Cathy Parker on Nov. 18, Jake Ponte on the 20th, Susan deBettencourt on Nov. 21, and Gina deBettencourt on the 23rd.

Enjoy your week. Peace.