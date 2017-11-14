Poet’s Corner

in a wood / where nobody goes
By Jill Jupen
in a wood / where nobody goes*
You will come
to it
(to borrow
a phrase).
You can do something
forever.
I did it once.
I mean,
that happens.
The Archbishop
of Anarchy.
The poet
and what he has not seen.
He too gets
tired
of getting lost
in the trees.
Of rising each
morning
wishing to be
just
an ordinary man.
* With thanks to Robert Creeley.
Jill Jupen lives in Vineyard Haven. She has a book, “The Space Between,” forthcoming this fall from the Plan B Press poetry chapbook contest.