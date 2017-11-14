Poet’s Corner

in a wood / where nobody goes

By Jill Jupen

in a wood / where nobody goes*

You will come

to it

(to borrow

a phrase).

You can do something

forever.

I did it once.

I mean,

that happens.

The Archbishop

of Anarchy.

The poet

and what he has not seen.

He too gets

tired

of getting lost

in the trees.

Of rising each

morning

wishing to be

just

an ordinary man.

* With thanks to Robert Creeley.

Jill Jupen lives in Vineyard Haven. She has a book, “The Space Between,” forthcoming this fall from the Plan B Press poetry chapbook contest.