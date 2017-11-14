REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Nov. 6 – 10, 2017

Edgartown

Nov. 6, Paul E. Pelletier and Michael R. Chantal, trustees of Clay Pit Road Realty Trust, sold 27 Clay Pit Rd. to Steven C. Handy for $275,000.

Nov. 8, Elizabeth M. Garabedian, f/k/a Elizabeth M. Gayoski, and Charles M. Garabedian sold 10 Duarte Circle to Beachwood Circle LLC for $1,200,000.

Nov. 8, Bedford Holdings LTD sold 132 West Tisbury Rd. to HLS Holdings LLC for $847,000.

Nov. 8, Nelson W. and Susan A. Smith sold 29 Curtis Lane to Stephen J. and Kate C. Foster for $475,000.

Nov. 9, Arch Building & Home Development LLC sold 24 Vickers St. to Steven R. and Nicole D. Park, trustees of Nicole D. Park Trust-2008, for $1,995,000.

Nov. 9, Sarah H. Dowlin sold lots 17 & 19 Beach Road Avenue, Washqua Highlands, Chappaquiddick, and a 1/3 undivided interest in Lots 18 & 20 Wasqua Highlands, Chappaquiddick, to Robert W. Buechner, trustee of the Dowlin Family Special 1999 Irrevocable Trust, for $400,000.

Nov. 9, Fordees Assets LLC sold 39 Harborview Ave., Chappaquiddick, to David A. Schwartz and Jane E. Price Schwartz for $1,100,000.

Nov. 9, Scott E. Kulpa sold 314 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd. to Jesse Valencia and Vesta Tatulyte-Valencia for $762,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 9, Richard S. and Lee M. Dubin sold 27 Brush Island Lane to Thomas Craren for $1,500,000.

Nov. 9, Angelica Pearl sold 21 Upper Douglas Lane to Timothy Begley for $60,000.

Nov. 9, Roger A. Holmes and Mary Beth Holmes sold 38 School House Village to Kenneth and Donna Arold for $650,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 6, Seven Hills Community Services Inc. sold 55 Church St. to 55 Church Street LLC for $650,000.

Nov. 6, Kayla Pachico-Pinkham, f/k/a Kayla Pachico, sold 6 McLellan Way to Lyuba S. Avramova and John A. Pachico for $475,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 7, Vineyard Farms LLC sold a lot on Edgartown Rd. to Hannah R. Beecher and John Beecher, Richard Bump, and Christopher T. Bump for $20,000.

Nov. 8, Fausta Hammarlund, a/k/a Fausta Hammarlund Edey, Liselotte Edey Pierce, Kirsten A. Edey, and Annika Edey McCann sold 145 Ben Chase Rd. to Steven W. and Sandra B. Atwood, trustees of Atwood Realty Trust, for $600,000.

Nov. 9, Marjorie M. Tiffany, n/k/a Marjorie M. Yoars, sold 147 Middle Point Rd. to Thomas B. Shropshire, Jr. and Christina M. Shropshire for $1,765,000.