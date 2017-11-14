Tisbury: Nobnocket Inn hosts veteran

Heard on Main Street: Did you know that the word Pennsylvania is misspelled on the Liberty Bell?

You may have read about the Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Mount Aldworth last month, when the inn was awarded the “Best Martha’s Vineyard Inn” by Best of Boston 2017. Simon and Annabelle, the English owners, told me that they were honored last weekend to host Jenna and Mark Vancort. He is a veteran from the 10th Army Mountain Division, now living in Schenectady, N.Y. This visit was part of the B and B for Vets program, open to any veteran.

Saturday morning a friend and I celebrated Veterans Day with breakfast at the Black Dog Tavern. Another treat that morning was the happy table next to us, where the Douglas boys were having breakfast together with their little ones. They made everyone smile.

The Featherstone holiday gift show previews Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 pm. The shop will be open through Dec. 17 from noon to 4 pm daily. Island artists have created unusual cards and gifts that you must see to appreciate.

Congratulations to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, which received a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council for programs that improve the quality of community life and empower a new generation through education. And also provide some terrific films for us.

The Vineyard Conservation Society Winter Walks start Sunday, Nov. 19, with a morning walk through the landscape surrounding Quenames Cove and Black Point Pond. The walk begins at 10 am at Quenames farm, led by naturalist Soo Whiting, whose family has occupied the farm for more than 200 years. Wear solid shoes and dress appropriately, and don’t forget binoculars. From Alley’s Store, drive up-Island about 1 mile. Turn left at VCS signs at Blue Barque Road, and follow the signs and flags. Parking will be at the farm.

The annual Fall Festival at Felix Neck is Friday, Nov. 24, from 11 to 3. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 25. Join friends for hayrides, face painting, wreathmaking, crafts for kids, and live music by the Flying Elbows. $9 ($6 members). Volunteers are always needed for the festival; call 508-693-4850.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society will present the Thanksgiving Concert on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. The concert features the Martha’s Vineyard Piano Quartet, consisting of Stephanie Chase (violin), Scott Woolweaver (viola), Scott Kluksdahl (cello), and Delores Stevens (piano). Seating is general admission, and it is free.

Was the Vineyard Haven library closed because it had no heat last weekend? I thought one day might be for Veterans Day, but it wasn’t open Friday through Sunday. And while I am complaining: I don’t understand why Tisbury installed a new return box so far from the street. It is not possible to drive up to the box, which has been moved back a few feet. You might as well park and put the book safely in the box on the side of the building. You can’t get near the one the town just installed.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Rebecca Gonsalves. Wish the best on Sunday to Island artist Nancy Furino. County treasurer Noreen Flanders and Craig Dripps party on Monday. Tuesday the cake belongs to Tracy Matthiessen, MJ Munafo Bruder, and Marion Burke. Happy birthday to Dan Cabot and Alexander Ray on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: I like long walks, especially when they are taken by people who annoy me.