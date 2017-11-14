Top-of-the-shop housing approved by voters

If you were 15 minutes late to the Oak Bluffs Special Town meeting, you missed it.

In what was the shortest town meeting in the 20-plus years town clerk Laura Johnston can remember, 149 of the 3,857 registered voters blew through the eight-article warrant in 15 minutes.

The article that empowers the planning board to permit “top-of-the-shop” housing in the business district was passed unanimously and enthusiastically.

Somewhat surprisingly, there was no discussion and a unanimous vote on the article to establish the marijuana overlay district for non-medical cannabis sales, which demarcates three sites on the outskirts of town. The same sites were approved for the medical marijuana overlay district at special town meeting two years ago, albeit with a long and spirited discussion.

The only article that did not pass unanimously was the final article on the warrant, which amends the town’s animal control by-law to address nuisance complaints about farm animals, in particular roosters, in residential areas. Currently, the by-law only covers dogs and cats. Objections came from concerned citizens who didn’t want the rural character of their neighborhood changed by the complaints of seasonal owners. Animal control officer Patty Grant sought to assuage those concerns, stating she would work with neighbors to mediate a solution before taking any action. First offense for a nuisance pet is a written warning. The newly passed by-law ups the fines for a third offense from $35 to $100 and fourth offense from $50 to $150.

The 149 attendees represented just under 4 percent of the town’s registered voters.