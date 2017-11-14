Visionboard Party at West Tisbury Congregational Church

Esther Laiacona presents the Visionboard Party on Nov. 18 from 9 am to 2 pm. According to a press release, the party will be held at the West Tisbury Congregational Church at 1051 State Road in West Tisbury, and is sponsored by Dream Believe Become.

Find out how the process of creating a visionboard helps clarify dreams and goals. Learn a three-step process to help you take immediate, inspired action. Included with your ticket, sold at Eventbrite at bit.ly/visionboardtickets, you will receive one week of online life coaching, which includes six live coaching sessions, by Life On Fire, starting Jan. 28, 2018. Food and raffle prizes will be available at the party.