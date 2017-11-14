The West Tisbury library announces the installation of a new mural

The West Tisbury library is pleased to announce the installation of another mural executed by Linda Carnegie. According to a press release, this mural, which is located in the library’s Children’s Room, depicts a scene from the classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.” The mural was made possible by a generous grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, which is part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Bob Schwier donated his time and energy installing the canvas. The library wishes to thank Mr. Schwier, Ms. Carnegie, and the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, and invites everyone to stop by the library and see the mural for themselves.

For more information, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email ndecker@clamsnet.org.