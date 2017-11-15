Births: Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, 2017

Rory Burting Goeckel

Jennifer Goeckel and Johnathon Goeckel of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Rory Burting Goeckel, on Nov. 7, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rory weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Faye Kris Maloney

Erica Maloney and Owen Maloney of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Faye Kris Maloney, on Nov. 9, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Faye weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Desmond Bud Halby

Ila Halby and Peter Halby announce the birth of a son, Desmond Bud Halby, on Nov. 1, 2017, at home in Lincoln, Vt. Desmond weighed 6 pounds, 5½ ounces, and joins his big brothers Truman and Johnny. Desmond’s maternal grandparents are Mary Vivian and Kirk Briggs of Vineyard Haven, and his paternal grandparents are Susan Halby of Vineyard Haven and Concord, and Christian Halby and Susan Schaefer of Chilmark and Weston.

Maisie James Talmadge

Michelle Holmberg and Michael Talmadge of Acton announce the birth of a daughter, Maisie James Talmadge, on Oct. 26, 2017, at Emerson Hospital. Maisie weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and is welcomed by maternal grandparents Donna and Warren Holmberg of Oak Bluffs, and paternal grandparents Paula and Richard Talmadge of Wilbraham.