Court report: Oct. 27 2017 – Nov. 13, 2017

Oct. 27, 2017

Luiza Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 3/14/79, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 3, 2017

Newton Maia, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/2/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop for school bus: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Nov. 6, 2017

Paula L. Durval, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/9/85, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for 18 months; malicious destruction of property under $250: continued without finding for 18 months, must pay $2,500 restitution; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny from a person: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of larceny from a person: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: continued without finding for 18 months.

Paula L. Durval, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/9/85, assault with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and in light of the plea in the preceding case.

Nathan S. Gray, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/17/73, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 7, 2017

James M. Boyle, Chilmark; DOB 12/22/83, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: not guilty; assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty — six months in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: guilty, probation for two years; strangulation or suffocation: not guilty.

James M. Boyle, Chilmark; DOB 12/22/83, assault and battery on a child resulting in injury: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of the outcome of the previous case.

Frank V. Debiccari, Boston; DOB 3/11/57, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 10, 2017

Hunter Denman, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/28/80, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Liam G. Quilty Dunn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/10/79, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed upon motion to dismiss with prejudice; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed upon motion to dismiss with prejudice; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Nov. 13, 2017

Nicole E. Carey, Portland, Maine; DOB 7/14/77, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW; a second charge of shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year; larceny over $250 by false pretense; dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny under $250: continued without finding for one year.

Benjamin J. Ferry, West Tisbury; DOB 10/18/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas Hubacz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/3/54, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Nancy Walcott, New York, N.Y.; DOB 11/24/60; OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and must complete 20 hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.