Edgartown assessors set new property values

The Edgartown board of assessors has conducted a comprehensive reassessment of all classes of properties in the town of Edgartown for fiscal year 2018. The proposed FY2018 assessed values will be made available on the town website (edgartown-ma.us) and in hard copy in the assessors’ office at the town hall at 70 Main St. for taxpayers to review.

This public disclosure period gives property owners the opportunity to review their assessment for errors in property data. The dates and times for the review period will be posted as soon as possible on the town website. Proposed values are subject to final certification by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. Public disclosure of new property values is part of a revaluation and certification cycle mandated by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue every five years.