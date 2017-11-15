Flag football celebrates end of season

Last Wednesday the MV Youth Flag Football season culminated in a night of game play and festivities at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

More than 70 kids played, and enjoyed a pizza party, cake, and trophies for the players. In the championship final game, the Vineyard Gold team beat the Vineyard Grey team (18-14). In a close contest, the Vineyard Black Team beat the Vineyard Powder Blue Team in the annual Turkey Bowl. The Vineyard Purple team beat the Vineyard White team in the consolation Gravy Bowl.