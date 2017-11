Featherstone’s 15th annual Holiday Gift Show kicks off this Friday, Nov. 17, with a preview party from 6 to 8 pm. Island-made apparel, accessories, cards, calendars, dog goods, soaps, jewelry, pottery, paintings, posters, purses, scarves, ornaments, and more. All sales benefit Vineyard artists and Featherstone Center for the Arts. The show will be open every day until Dec. 18, from 12 to 4 pm, except on Thanksgiving Day. For more information, visit featherstonearts.org.