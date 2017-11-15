Hurricanes bring home trophies from USTAF meet

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Hurricanes Youth Running Club competed in the ninth annual U.S. Track and Field Massachusetts Middle School Cross-Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Devens. The team made a strong showing, with six boys and five girls, and had several top 15 finishers; Adrienne Christy (West Tisbury) placed fifth with a time of 12:45 in the seventh grade race; her twin Eloise placed 15th, with a time of 12:04; and Zachary Utz (Tisbury) placed 12th in the eighth grade boys’ division with a time of 11:35.

This annual race brought together more than 800 runners from private and public schools across Massachusetts in grades 5 through 8, and was the culmination of the Hurricanes’ cross-country season. It covered a 1.8-mile course of varying terrain.

Competing eighth grade runners included Duncan Brown (15:37), Edward Cherry (14:50), and Calvin Brooks (15:34). Competing seventh grade runners included Matthew Coggins (14:11) and Linus Munn (14:11). Competing sixth grade runners included Reese McCracken (16:59). Competing fifth grade runners included twins Grace Coggins (16:03) and Carly Coggins (16:40).

The Martha’s Vineyard Hurricanes Youth Running Club is a nonprofit club providing year-round running instruction and competitive opportunities for middle school kids on the island. The club focuses on creating healthy lifestyles, encouraging a lifetime love of running, and serves as a feeder program for the MVRHS cross-country and track teams. They are coached by Reaan Steenkamp and Kimberly Kirk.