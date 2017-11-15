Is there a doctor on the Island?

To the Editor:

I have lived in West Tisbury for 70 years being cared for by only two doctors — Dr. Robert Nevin for 30 years, and Dr. Stuart Kendall for 40 years. Now I am 91, and unable to get a doctor appointment in the near future. Dr. Kendall’s replacement since he retired last spring, Dr. Chansky, is all booked right up until she leaves next month. No other doctor on M.V. is taking new patients. Is anybody doing anything to get more doctors for our aging population? Maybe a specialist in geriatrics? I do not need emergency care — just an occasional checkup for minor problems. What to do?

Shirley Mayhew

West Tisbury