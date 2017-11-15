Loved ones face heartbreaking decisions for Virginia Iverson

Vehicular accident victim Virginia Iverson remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital as of Wednesday. Recent diagnostic information shared on her daughter’s blog, and reiterated here with her blessing, indicates that Ms. Iverson received catastrophic damage to her brain.

“The MRI results confirmed severe brain injury, and this supports what the the doctors are seeing in the clinical tests,” her daughter Katherine Young wrote. “She is making reflexive movements, but not conscious ones. The breathing support needs to be removed by Friday to avoid infection. While there is the route of a tracheostomy and feeding support, I, in concert with many of her loved ones, don’t see this as the path Virginia would choose if she had her say. While anything could happen in the coming days, it is looking like Friday afternoon we will move the focus to making her comfortable and supporting her in her journey. I send you my profound gratitude for your calls, posts, messages, letters, thoughts, wishes, and on and on. There is an abundant loving presence surrounding Virginia.”

Ms. Iverson was struck by a Toyota Highlander on Oct. 31 near the intersection of State Road and Pine Tree Road in Vineyard Haven. The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident. No charges have been filed against an unidentified male driver. Islanders, including many friends and patrons of the Tisbury Council on Aging, where Ms. Iverson was a beloved volunteer, have expressed shock and sadness at her injuries.