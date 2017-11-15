Have your say in Tisbury School design

The Tisbury School Building Committee is looking for community input on some key issues, including the design of the exterior of the building and outdoor facilities.

“We want to get community input into what the building would look like outside,” Colleen McAndrews, the building committee chairman, told The Times.

The committee is hosting two meetings on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility. At 1 pm, the committee will get community input on outdoor facilities, and material and maintenance, Ms. McAndrews said. That’s everything from the playground to parking lots to plants to the bus loop, she said. One of the questions is whether the field should be a baseball or soccer field, she said. “We’re trying to look at student needs and community needs,” she said. “How it will be used in off-hours.”

Decisions need to be made to meet a Dec. 11 deadline.

Meanwhile, the committee will meet again at 3 pm to discuss construction procurement and exterior designs of the building, as well as materials. There are two options that people can review on the building committee’s website before attending the meeting.

Earlier this year, the committee voted to build a new school on the same property as the existing school. The committee has been working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority to cut the price tag of the school at the request of town leaders. Nothing has been approved, but about 6,000 square feet would be eliminated at a savings between $1.5 million and $2 million, she said.

The total cost of the project is $47 million, with MSBA paying about 41.26 percent of the “reimbursable” costs, which amounts to about $14 million, Ms. McAndrews said.