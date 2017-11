The Oak Bluffs School’s musical this year is a classic: “Singin’ in the Rain.” Student performers will take the stage this weekend, with performances on Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 pm, and then there’s a 2 pm matinee on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Director Shelagh Hackett and music director Brian Weiland promise a stellar cast and performance. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.