Thankful for compassion over loss of dog

To the Editor:

This is to say thank you to the many people who have shown us their sympathy and compassion over the loss of our dear and beloved dog, Izzie, aged 5 years. Many of you have been here before, with firsthand knowledge that pets and traffic don’t mix; it is particularly those of you who understand that, as tragic as it is, we are grateful that Izzie died instantly.

We are also especially grateful to the person who stopped and notified us immediately. You profoundly spared us from discovering her ourselves. We thank you for doing the courageous and right thing.

Vickie Thurber and Scott McArthur

West Tisbury