Thanksgiving dinner made easy

Hosting the holidays is one of the early signs of achieved adulthood, and whether you’re a seasoned veteran or playing host for the first time, Thanksgiving is a week from today, and it’s time to take on this beast of a feast.

If you’ve bitten off more than you can chew, you’re in luck. Many Island businesses make it easy, and take the pressure off entirely. Follow this guide to Thanksgiving dinner, and kick off the holiday season stress-free.

Kitchen Porch Catering and Morris Florist are here to lend you a guiding hand, without making it too easy. The two businesses are hosting how-to’s catered to Thanksgiving dinner. On Thursday, Nov. 16 , Kitchen Porch Catering is hosting a Thanksgiving cooking class from 5 to 8 pm. Teachers Jan Buhrman and Meave McAuliffe will show you how to brine and roast a turkey, and help you make gluten-free stuffing, gravy, Vineyard cranberry relish, roasted brussel sprouts with dates and pancetta, and a fruit crisp with ginger whipped cream. The class is $79, and is hosted at the M.V. Airport Business Park, across from the RMV. Just think, half the work could be done tonight. Call 508-645-5000 to register.

Morris Florist is hosting a different kind of how-to. On Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7 pm, treat yourself to a tablescape workshop. Impress your friends and family with how good your table looks. The class will take place in the greenhouse at Morrice Florist in Vineyard Haven, and you’ll learn techniques on how to spice up your holiday aesthetics. The workshop is $60; call 508-693-0392 to register.

If your schedule is too packed, and you’re finding yourself with no time for cooking or classes, consider takeout for Thanksgiving this year. It’s as easy as online shopping, and the task will be left in good hands.

Scottish Bakehouse will do all of the work. They have a full Thanksgiving dinner menu for you to choose from. Browse turkeys, soups, salads, breads, sides, extras, and of course, pies and desserts. The Bakehouse will whip up a unique and delicious spread, and all they ask is that you get your order in before Monday, Nov. 20. Pickup is anytime after 11 am on Thanksgiving day. Call 508-693-6633, and find the menu on scottishbakehousemv.com.

7a Foods is offering housemade pies, as well as an assortment of sides, for pickup. Choose between a local pumpkin sour cream pie, cranberry sage pie, or pecan pie. Sides include housemade buttermilk or jalapeño cheddar biscuits, Morning Glory butternut squash soup, roasted root veggies, Morning Glory butternut squash purée, housemade sausage stuffing, and whole-berry cranberry sauce. 7a will be taking orders until Monday, Nov. 20, at 4 pm. Pickup time is between 11 am and 4 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Call 508-693-4636 for more information.

Kitchen Porch Catering will also offer Thanksgiving dinner for pickup. Place your orders for organic pasture turkeys, with either cornbread, apple sausage, or wild rice mushroom stuffing, organic Vineyard cranberry sauce, smashed sweet potatoes, roasted pumpkin seeds, and so much more. Call 508-645-5000 to place your order, and visit Kitchen Porch’s Facebook page to see the full list of dinner and dessert options.

If none of these options are speaking to you, go out for Thanksgiving dinner. The Black Dog Tavern and the Harbor View Hotel are offering sit-down meals for people who don’t want to deal with the holiday hosting, preparing, or cleaning nuances. Doing this doesn’t make you lazy, it makes you resourceful.

Black Dog Tavern has three seating times: noon, 2 pm, and 4 pm. Take in the extraordinary view of Vineyard Haven Harbor while enjoying a homemade Black Dog Thanksgiving dinner among family and friends. Meals are $40 per adult, and $20 per child. Call 508-693-9223 to book your table.

The Harbor View Hotel hosts its annual Grand Thanksgiving Dinner, starting at noon until 5 pm. Enjoy the flavorful feast while overlooking beautiful Edgartown Harbor. The Thanksgiving buffet is $60 per adult, and $25 for kids 12 and under. For reservations, call 508-627-3761. To browse their buffet menu, visit harbor-view.com.

Bite off as much as you can chew this Thanksgiving Day. More time for family, friends, and relaxation — exactly how the holidays are meant to be spent.