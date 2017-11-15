Tisbury Police looking for van that hit and ran

Tisbury Police are looking for a van that slammed into a property at 41 Franklin St. in Vineyard Haven at around 2 am Sunday.

On the department’s Facebook page, photos show a white van similar to the one involved in the crash. The model is either a GMC Savana or a Chevrolet Express, according to the post. The color and year are unknown, though it’s believed to be between 2003 and 2015. The van should have damage to the entire front end, and is missing the passenger-side headlight housing, according to police.