Tisbury Police willing to help with those groceries

Tisbury police, knowing the Stop & Shop parking lot in Vineyard Haven can get a little chaotic the day before Thanksgiving, will be on hand to help shoppers.

From 10 am to 6 pm, members of the department will help patrons load their groceries into their cars and take the carts back to the store. “We hope by doing this, it will not only allow cars to come and go more easily, but also allow Stop & Shop employees to focus on helping inside the store,” the police wrote in a press release.

Donations will be accepted for the Island Food Pantry. A cruiser will be on hand to fill up with food for the holidays, the release states.