An update from Beacon Hill

To the Editor:

In the House chamber, I sit near a representative from a large district in Western Massachusetts who mentioned to me how challenging it is to travel the two hours across his district. After I told him it takes me over two days to travel my district, he hasn’t brought up his travel time again. I love representing the most unique district in the state, and I hope this regular letter helps keep you informed on some of our key initiatives at the State House.

The Vineyard, Gosnold, Nantucket, and Falmouth make up one of the most captivating regions in the world — but it is a delicate beauty that must be protected. Eversource continues to defy calls from residents to stop spraying the chemical glyphosate on the soil, harmful neonicotinoid pesticides are devastating bees and other pollinators, and the EPA is rolling back its regulations protecting us from toxic chemicals. September marked the 55th anniversary of “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson — a former Falmouth resident — and today we need a renewed commitment to regulating toxic chemicals.

I filed H3927 — An Act empowering towns to protect their environment and residents from harmful pesticides — and it does just that. Modeled after similar policies in Maine, it gives authority to towns to further restrict pesticide use, allowing residents like you to regulate what chemicals are seeping into the groundwater, estuaries, and oceans. Our livelihoods on the Cape and Islands are dependent on clean water and a healthy environment, and this bill gives local communities the tools to protect them. Shout-out to the town of Tisbury and all-star advocate and Charter School senior Keith Chatinover for coming to the State House to advocate for this bill.

I’ve spent a lot of time on-Island since the last update. I spoke about combating discrimination at an LGBTQ empowerment event at the Yard, and at a NAACP panel on my implicit bias bill. I broke ground with housing advocates for the Scott’s Grove affordable housing project in West Tisbury, funded in part by a grant that our office helped secure. Senator Cyr and I called for a path to 100 percent renewable energy at Vineyard Power’s energy summit, and passed a resolution through the State House commemorating the 375th anniversary of the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard. I had the privilege of honoring local community member Catherine Deese at the P.A. Club with the State House Portuguese Heritage award for her leadership in engaging the island’s Portuguese community. I provided testimony to the Cannabis Control Commission about the unique geography of the Island, gave legislative updates to MVTV, and took my boat over to Cuttyhunk to meet with town officials on issues impacting our state’s smallest community. I held legislative updates at the West Tisbury library and Island Elderly Housing’s Woodside Village. Just last week, I joined the Tribe for a terrific environmental conference involving the EPA, state agencies, and environmental advocates.

Women continue to have their rights chipped away in Washington, and here in Massachusetts we need to take the lead on gender equality. That’s why I was proud to vote for House bill 1110, which creates new commissions on the status of women. Women still make 79 cents on the dollar when compared with men, and thanks to this bill, we can ensure that every corner of the state has a dedicated group advocating for women.

Late in the summer, the governor put forward legislation that would have increased healthcare costs for some of the poorest residents in the state. That’s right, at a time when Republicans in D.C. were working to strip healthcare coverage from millions of Americans, our own governor was proposing to cut back healthcare funding to 140,000 low-income residents. If Democrats in the legislature didn’t stop it, Massachusetts would have been the first state in the nation to roll back Medicaid expansion. Increasing healthcare costs for our most vulnerable residents is unacceptable, and I’m proud to have rejected the proposal.

In the wake of the shooting rampage in Las Vegas, Massachusetts stepped up and became the first state in the nation to ban bump stocks, the deadly tool used by the killer to convert an ordinary rifle into an automatic weapon. Massachusetts has the fewest gun deaths in the nation because of our common-sense gun laws, and we need to remain vigilant in efforts to keep it that way.

Last week, I delivered my maiden speech in support of my bill joining Massachusetts onto the Paris climate agreement. After the speech, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass my legislation. It is almost unheard-of for a freshman legislator to pass a major piece of legislation in the first term, let alone the first year, and I want to thank all the Vineyard residents who helped advocate for it. By passing this bill, we sent a strong message that our state stands in solidarity with the global community in combating climate change, and that a handful of climate deniers in Washington, D.C., do not speak for the people of Martha’s Vineyard or the people of Massachusetts.

My office is always here for you. Give us a call anytime at 617-722-2430, ext. 6, or send me an email at dylan.fernandes@mahouse.gov.

Dylan Fernandes, state representative

Falmouth