Windemere gets a top grade

Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has been named a “top performer” by U.S. World & News Report. The magazine rates nursing home facilities based on health inspection findings, nursing staffing, and medical quality measures using Medicare data, according to the U.S. World & News Report website.

While Windemere received top scores for health inspections and medical care quality measures, the 86-bed facility, owned by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, was rated only above average for nurse staffing levels, according to the website.