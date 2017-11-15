Winter walking

The cold weather can be a nice excuse to stay inside, but the Vineyard Conservation Society wants to keep Islanders outside and moving. The VCS Winter Walk season kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 am to noon. Enjoy a morning walk through the landscape surrounding Quenames Cove and Black Point Pond. From Alley’s Store, drive up-Island about 1 mile. Turn left at VCS signs at Blue Barque Road and follow the signs and flags. The walk will be led by naturalist and birder Soo Whiting, whose family has continuously occupied the farm for over 200 years. For more information, call 508-693-9588.