Rainbow in afternoon, wind tomorrow

A beautiful rainbow is filling the afternoon sky over Vineyard Sound.

After a day of drizzle, rain and mostly cloudy skies, the rainbow appeared around 4 pm.

Tomorrow might be different. The National Weather Service has issued a gale warning from 7 pm Thursday until 4 pm Friday. A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots, according to the warning.

Seas of 6 to 9 feet are also possible. The warning area includes Vineyard Sound, which could impact ferry trips. Check steamshipauthority.com for updates.