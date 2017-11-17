Lagoon Pond Road reopens after power lines are removed

Updated 4:30 pm

Lagoon Pond Road was closed in both directions near the Chicken Alley Thrift shop Friday afternoon and has now reopened. A Barnes moving truck ripped power lines down a little after 2 pm Friday. Tisbury police, Eversource, and the Tisbury Fire Department responded.

The accident doesn’t appear to be the fault of the truck driver, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling told The Times. He said it appeared that someone towing a sailboat yesterday struck the lines, breaking some of their supports and causing them to sag lower than normal. When the Barnes truck came along, it snagged the sagging lines and actually tore the electrical service off the side of 33 Lagoon Pond Road. In the process, the propane lines at that address were damaged.

The chief noted that the occupants of the Barnes truck had the wisdom to remain in the cab because the truck became draped with live wires after the accident.

In the end no one was injured, and there was no further calamity.

“It was a close call for all concerned,” the Chief said. The propane tanks are secured, he said, and the road is open for use again.

Chief Schilling commended the swift response from Eversource.