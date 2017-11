The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 10 pm Saturday, Nov. 18, until 5 pm Sunday, Nov. 19. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected in the region with gusts up to 50 mph, according to the weather service advisory.

The Steamship Authority is advising ferry customers to check its website for further updates and possible cancellations.

To make or modify a reservation, call 508-477-8600.