West Tisbury defeats Charter School

The West Tisbury School Hawks hosted their crosstown rivals from the Charter School on Thursday afternoon to open the girls middle school basketball season. Both sets of players left everything on the floor in front of a gym full of excited fans who whooped and screamed with each bounce of the ball. At the end of an intense, action-packed 32 minutes, the Hawks balanced offense and tenacious defense won the day, 40-7.

The Hawks pounded the offensive glass throughout, resulting in second, third, even fourth-chance baskets. Juliet Morse dominated at both ends of the court and led all scorers with 13 points. Her twin sister Andrea was a defensive standout in the paint and added four points of her own. Wadee Hall scored six points and was superb on the defensive boards. Josie Welch scored six points and added a steal before sinking the final basket of the game. Vivi Hyland and Clare Mone chipped in four points apiece and Emily Maciel added a bucket.

The Charter Chargers, for their part, made West Tisbury work hard for each point, especially in the paint, and forced more than their share of jump balls. Ella Luening was relentless in her effort and scored all seven Charter points. Her first basket was a one-handed trey that gave the Chargers their first bucket of the game. Josie Chivers was a persistent offensive threat and added a half-dozen steals on defense.

Next up on the middle school schedule is the boys battle of West Tisbury as the Hawks tipoff against the Chargers on Monday afternoon at 3:30 pm.