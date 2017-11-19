Survey: More hospital transparency needed

A group known as Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Concerned Citizens have released the results of a survey that shows questions about leadership of the hospital in the wake of the firing of CEO Joe Woodin.

According to a press release, the group’s survey reached more than 500 people, which represents more than 9 percent of all Island families. The survey focused on whether respondents are interested in an open meeting with the hospital leadership and, if so, what topics should be discussed.

According to the results, 78.5 percent of those surveyed said they would be interested in attending a public meeting to discuss the future direction of the hospital. Of those who answered no, the vast majority cited child care, transportation and other issues standing the way of participating. Only 10 percent said a meeting is either unnecessary or none of the public’s business, according to the results.

Survey results also indicate the vast majority of those responding want to know more about the hospital’s board of directors and who the interests represented by those board members. How board members are chosen and community involvement in the hospital’s future were also indicated.

“The overwhelming tone of residents from survey comments, as well as informal comments to CC members is one of frustration with hospital board leadership,” according to the survey results. “There is an erosion of confidence in the hospital board on the island.”

Just 30 percent of those responding want answers about the departure of Mr. Woodin, according to the results.

When the survey was announced, interim hospital CEO Tim Walsh said one of the things hospital administration is concerned about in holding a public forum is questions about Mr. Woodin a separation agreement was still being ironed out.

“The take-away from the survey and from comments shared with committee members is that the community at large would like the hospital’s leadership to be more transparent and responsive,” Bruce Bullen said, according to the press release.

Representatives of the concerned citizens group — Victor Capoccia, Sheila Shapiro, Doug Ruskin and Maria Krokidas — shared the results Thursday with Mr. Walsh and hospital board members Timothy Sweet, John Schaefer, Anthony James, Earle Ray, Susan Crampton, and Edward Miller, according to the press release.

Surveys were announced in advertisements and responses were collected from Oct. 19 to Nov. 10.