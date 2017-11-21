Artisans pop up at Pathways

Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern will be hosting a pop-up shop over the Thanksgiving weekend. On offer will be paintings, photos, and work by various artisans. The shop will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during daytime hours, and many of the items will remain in the space for perusal during upcoming Pathway events.

Among the artists represented is photographer Allen Look, who is showing a selection of his black-and-white photos taken during the 1960s and ’70s on the Vineyard as well as in New York City and Paris. Mr. Look has amassed thousands of images throughout the years. Only recently has he begun transferring his negatives — shot with 35mm Kodak Tri-X — into digital images to be printed and offered for sale.

The Pathways pop-up will represent the first sale of the photographer’s images. All artist’s proof, initial prints, Mr. Look will offer the photos for around $400 each. He intends to continue the process of transferring images from his huge stock of negatives. “He’s sitting on a treasure trove, and only now is he beginning to process this material,” says Tanya Augoustinos, owner of A Gallery, who is also a Pathways organizer. “He’s in his 70s now, and he had just left this project for when he retired.”

In his bio, Mr. Look writes about his early years. “In the ’60s I did a stint at Time-Life as a mail clerk, where I had access to the astonishingly comprehensive photographic resources of Time-Life. This period in large measure shaped and formed the foundation of my work over subsequent years and decades.”

He goes on to describe his education in photography: “In the early ’70s I had the great good fortune to study and work with Jerry Liebling — and several of Jerry’s remarkable friends and colleagues — at Hampshire College, where I earned my B.A. in Film and Photography.” Liebling was an awardwinning photographer whose work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Although he never worked as a professional photographer, Mr. Look has pursued his passion since boyhood. In his artist’s statement, he writes, “Photography is a form of storytelling for me — certainly within the context of this exhibit.”

Mr. Look’s work will only be available during the weekend-long sale.

Other artists and artisans represented at the pop-up shop will include Bob Kimberly (photographs), Cody Jephcote (mixed-media artworks), Christopher MacLeod (woodwork), Leah Crosby (jewelry), and others.

Pathways pop-up will be open Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25, from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, Nov. 26, from 11 am to 4 pm. Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern is located at 9 State Rd., Chilmark.