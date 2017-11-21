Made on MVY: Austin Designs

Austin Designs is an independent company owned by Rachel Austin Baumrin, designer and builder of handmade goods. Each piece is a unique original work and is featured at the Vineyard Artisans Festivals, Chilmark Flea Market, and Featherstone Center for the Arts throughout the summer season. Educated in the fashion and costume design fields “as a young lady,” Rachel now returns to the sewing machine to create beautiful handmade products. Austin Designs was established in 2001 with a focus on hand-stitched bead work. The design company’s products became available in retail in 2008. In 2014, Rachel began concentrating on her business full time, and has been building it ever since. In spring of 2017 she launched her wholesale line and is currently distributing her designs at 18 shops throughout New England and NYC.

Find Austin Designs at the Vineyard Holiday Gift Shop at Island Copper from Nov. 17 to Dec. 24.Visit her website to learn more about her shops, shows, and events. Austindesignsmv.com; Facebook@austindesignsmv, and Instagram at austindesignsmv.