Births: Aug3 – Nov. 9

Killian Lee Martin Hayes

Kristen Plante, formerly of West Tisbury, and Martin Hayes announce the birth of a daughter, Killian Lee Martin Hayes, on August 3, 2017, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women in Louisiana. Killian weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and joins six siblings and her grandmother, Valerie Plante-Pachico of West Tisbury.

Daisy Zadeh Crosson

Jill Zadeh-Crosson, and Brendon Crosson of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Daisy Zadeh Crosson, on Nov. 19, 2017, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Daisy weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.