Bodybuilder triumphs at world competition

Allison Cameron Parry of Chilmark competed at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation World Championship in Boston on Nov. 18, and took fifth place in the Pro Bikini Tall division. This is Ms. Parry’s first season competing as a professional bodybuilder in the World Championship, which hosted 325 athletes from 16 countries.

“Placing top five in my class amongst competitors from Germany, Italy, and Australia was a huge honor,” Ms. Parry wrote to The Times in an email. “Bodybuilding has motivated me to continually improve myself physically and mentally, and has allowed me to meet so many inspiring female athletes. After months of hard training and rigorous dieting, competitions are a celebration of all the hard work done. I’m looking forward to a long improvement season focused on balance and growth.”