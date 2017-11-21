Court report: Nov. 13 – Nov. 20 2017

Nov. 13, 2017

David C. Hawkins, Tisbury; DOB 4/18/61, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine; resisting arrest: guilty, must pay $500 fine; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Michael J. Murphy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/11/52, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 16, 2017

Thomas Buckley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/5/90, larceny over $250, larceny under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

David C. Hawkins, Tisbury; DOB 4/18/61, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Jonathan C. Killoran, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/8/89, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possession of class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Peter J. Maile, Falmouth; DOB 8/28/67, three charges of larceny by check under $250: all dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Melissa C. Martin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/9/70, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, probation for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; motor vehicle lights violation: responsible, filed; marked lanes violation: responsible, filed; use of motor vehicle without authority: guilty; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: not guilty.

Dennis A. Vogel, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/20/58, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 17, 2017

Christopher A. Cull, Edgartown; DOB 10/21/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jean M. Dasilva, Tisbury; DOB 4/13/83, allowing person unlicensed or with suspended permit for operation of motor vehicle to drive: continued to pretrial conference.

John T. Dooley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/28/87, number plate violation to conceal identity, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jasmine M. Jemison, Tisbury; DOB 8/31/74, assault with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery on family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Peter J. Laursen, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/6/46, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued without finding for 10 years, must pay $90 VW and $65 PSF for first three years, then $50 PSF, must stay away from victim and Camp Jabberwocky and remain alcohol-free with screens.

Peter J. Laursen, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/6/46, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued without finding for 10 years, with probation conditions as in the preceding charge.

Robert Bruce McLaughlin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/18/97, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Randall J. Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/3/68, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Saiid J. Rivera, Edgartown; DOB 12/19/79, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Josiah I. Sylva, Vineyard Haven; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; child endangerment while OUI: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Nov. 20, 2017

Beth A. Butler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/18/65, larceny over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Kira K. Choate, West Dover, Vt.; DOB 11/21/84, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: responsible, must pay $100 fine; speeding: not responsible.

Brian G. Cusack, Braintree; DOB 7/16/55, leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Shauna L. Fullin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/31/80, assault and battery on family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the victim to testify.

Thomas R. Grimm IV, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/6/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, license not in possession, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Monica N. Knight, Halifax; DOB 2/14/95, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty — six months in the house of correction committed concurrent with another charge; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Alassane Sow, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/10/73, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of victim to testify.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, criminal harassment: continued to pretrial conference.