Fall into the holidays

Louisa Gould Gallery is hosting a holiday art show this Friday, Nov. 24, from 3 to 5 pm. Discover new works by gallery artists Peggy Turner Zablotny, Paul Beebe, Linda Besse, Theresa Girard, Christie Scheele, Donna Blackburn, Jennifer McCurdy, and Peter Batchelder. All are welcome to enjoy this annual holiday open house. Refreshments and holiday treats will be served. The show will be displayed through Dec. 31, during the gallery’s regular hours. For more information, visit louisagould.com, or call 508-693-7373.