Island Alpaca hosts Thanksgiving weekend open house

Island Alpaca invites the community to bring the family and out-of-town holiday guests for a unique experience, including a gift shop filled with locally grown garments, and some furry fun. Take the alpaca farm’s self-guided walking tour, and arrive at the 2,400-square-foot antique post-and-beam barn. Get up close with the friendly, fluffy alpaca, and meet the new babies in the special viewing area. Enjoy some tasty treats and hot cider while watching the alpaca, or take in an alpaca video presentation. Bring a sample of their fleece harvest home to your family and friends. Alpacas are also for sale, if you’re looking for a really unique holiday gift. Island Alpaca will be open daily, 10 to 4 pm, rain or shine, from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 23 to 26. It’s located at Head of the Pond Road in Oak Bluffs. For more information, call 508-693-5554 or visit islandalpaca.com.