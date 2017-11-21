Made on MVY: Thomas Bena’s One Big Home

‘One Big Home’

What are the costs of living and the impacts on community, as trophy houses are built on Martha’s Vineyard? Filmmaker and Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival founder Thomas Bena raises these questions in his first feature-length documentary, “One Big Home,” which premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival last year, won the Audience Award at the Hamptons Take Two Documentary Film Festival, and has since screened in almost 70 venues in the U.S. and abroad.

With the help of Island filmmakers Jeremy Mayhew and Liz Witham, Mr. Bena spent 12 years making “One Big Home.” He interviewed architects, construction workers, and other local influencers. Bumping up against angry homeowners and builders who look the other way, he worked with the Chilmark community to create a new bylaw that restricts house size. Now available for purchase at Cronig’s Market (and Healthy Additions), Bunch of Grapes, Alley’s General Store, Craftworks, Menemsha Market, Eisenhauer Gallery, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and North Tabor Farm, the “One Big Home” DVD also includes a special “four years later” interview with residential architect Peter Breese, whom Mr. Bena debates throughout the film.

For additional information, or to rent or download the film, visit onebighome.com.