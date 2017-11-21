Point B Realty announces expansion of real estate team

1 of 3

Point B Realty, one of the leading luxury boutique real estate firms on Martha’s Vineyard, today announced an expansion of its sales team, with the addition of three new real estate agents.

According to a press release, Leslie Floyd has been named senior broker associate on the Point B sales team. Katie Dawson joins the team as a sales associate, and Emily Avakian has been named sales client services manager.

“This is a unique trio of women,” said Point B Realty principal broker/owner Wendy Harman. “They are all successful businesswomen, and we look forward to the energy and ideas they will bring to our sales team.”

Native Islander Leslie Floyd is a 25-year real estate veteran whose family has longstanding ties and history on Chappaquiddick, where she also serves as the president of the Chappy Community Center.

In addition to her work as a real estate agent, Katie Dawson is also a relocation specialist for Mayflower Movers on-Island. Ms. Dawson is actively involved in the Island community, and currently serves on the board of the Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard.

Emily Avakian joins Point B Realty from KG Events and Design in Edgartown. Emily will be heading up Point B Realty’s client services and sales transaction management.

The Point B real estate office is located in the heart of Edgartown, in Nevin Square, at 19 Winter St.