Rockin’ around the Christmas tree

The Oak Bluffs tree lighting is this Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Join friends and community members at Post Office Square for caroling before the much-anticipated lighting of the tree. There will be plenty of hot chocolate, and antlers for the kids. Santa will arrive aboard the Oak Bluffs Fire Truck, accompanied by music from the Brian Wieland Band. The Vineyard Brass Ensemble will also perform. Everyone is asked to bring a gift or food item for the Island Food Pantry, which Santa and his helpers will help deliver. Free and open to all. For more information, call 774-563-9197.