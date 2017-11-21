Shop local

Shop the largest Island holiday art show this weekend, and kick off Black Friday by supporting local artists. On Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, head to the Ag Hall for the annual Vineyard Artisans Thanksgiving Weekend Festival, from 10 am to 4 pm. Pick up one-of-a-kind handmade sweaters, soaps, leather bags, and vintage clothing. Meet the artists and learn about their craft. Great food and live music. There is a $2 parking fee, which goes to the Vineyard Artisans Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit vineyardartisans.com.