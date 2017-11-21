Show some love

1 of 4

Now is a time when the community can pay it forward, either by donating a handmade item or shopping at the Hospice of M.V.’s annual Handmade from the Heart sale.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Daniel Fisher House from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds from the sale of gifts will go directly to care for hospice patients and the support of their families. Enjoy walking through the festively decorated Daniel Fisher House and try some homemade treats. Money from the sale of baked goods will go towards the Christopher Fund, which helps patients pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses.

This year, community members have once again pulled out their knitting needles, crochet hooks, sewing machines, and more to craft unique gifts that will only be available at the sale. Windemere residents, Vineyard Knitworks customers, and the Edgartown Council on Aging have also donated handcrafted items. Between pompommed hats and Fair Isle mittens, the selections at Handmade from the Heart will keep you and your loved ones warm all winter. Plus, you’ll get the satisfaction of knowing you’re supporting a great cause that cares for Islanders.

Donated goods can be dropped off at the Hospice offices, at 79 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven.

Since 1981, “neighbors helping neighbors” has been the slogan of Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard. The organization has made good on that promise to the community year after year, providing high-quality, no-cost, end-of-life care and support for Islanders who face advanced illness, and their families.

For more information about Hospice of M.V., visit hospiceofmv.org or call 508-693-0189.