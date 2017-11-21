Shutout wins for youth soccer

The U12 boys soccer team took to the road on Nov. 4 and 5 to compete in the Barrington Invitational Soccer Tournament. The team won all four of its games, three of which were shutout victories, and took first place.

In their first game of the weekend, MV went head to head with Middleton, R.I., and won 10-4. Riding a wave of victory, MV went on to oust Old Saybrook, Conn. (3-0), QVSA (9-0) and East Greenwich, R.I. (7-0).

“The boys played amazing, and continue to grow as a team. Coach Cathey and myself couldn’t be more proud or happy for them,” Coach Brian Cioffi wrote to the Times in an email.