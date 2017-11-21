Vineyard Holiday Gift Shop is open for business

This year the 20-some craftspeople and artisans that make up the annual Vineyard Holiday Gift Shop have a new place to display all their holiday wares — at Island Copper Gallery off State Road in Vineyard Haven. The shop will be open from now through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 10 am to 6 pm, except on Thanksgiving, when it will be closed. They also plan to raffle a terrific holiday basket that will feature an item from each artist. The proceeds from this year’s raffle benefit the Island’s homeless shelter initiative, Houses of Grace. The winner will be drawn by noon on Christmas Eve.

These artists take “shop local” to a whole new level with their jewelry, visual arts and photography, leather goods, and fabric works, pillows, blankets, and more. This is the 25th year for the holiday shop, and it promises to offer a diverse selection. Some new artists participating include M.C. LaMarre, Jennifer Burkin, and John Jordan. They’ll also welcome back Stephanie Rossi, Gwen Nichols, Juli Vanderhoop, and Phoenix Russell Rogers.

The organizer, and an artist herself, Rachel Baumrin said that the shop is a great way to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

“It’s a great community experience, and a way to get to know other artists’ work and meet their customers,” she said. “The physical location, open seven days a week, gives you a sampling of each artist in an intimate setting.” And there are lots of gifts available for under $20, Ms. Baumrin said.

Wampum artists and jewelry makers, holiday ornaments, knit and fabric gifts, balsam sachets, metalworks, stained glass, and more await your shopping bag. The artists say to look out for special events during the nearly five weeks that the shop will be open.

For more information, contact facebook.com/vineyardholidaygiftshop.