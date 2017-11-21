Vineyard wins Island disc golf cup

In a nailbiter of a game, 14 disc golfers defeated Nantucket in the fifth annual Island cup of disc golf, 14.4-13.5. The competition consisted of seven doubles matches in the morning, with 14 singles in the afternoon. After “stowing away” on the MVRHS football team fan boat in the past, the team had to get resourceful this year, and chartered a plane to compete due to the cancellation of the Island cup. Jim Blasi from Nantucket and Jake Gifford from the Vineyard were instrumental in organizing the competition.