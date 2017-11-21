WMVY adds Bill Bartholomew as Newport-area underwriting executive

WMVY/MVY Radio has added Bill Bartholomew to its team of underwriting sales executives. According to a press release, Mr. Bartholomew will focus and expand corporate sponsorship opportunities for WMVY in the Newport area, as well as Providence and the greater Rhode Island area.

Martha’s Vineyard–based WMVY, at 88.7 FM, is a listener- and local-business-supported, independent, nonprofit station that serves the Cape and Islands. The Vineyard signal is repeated across Aquidneck Island on 96.5 FM.

“Bill joins a strong and seasoned team here at WMVY, and he will expand our support for current and prospective members and sponsors,” said John McMahon, director of underwriting at MVY Radio.

Mr. Bartholomew is returning to his Newport roots to build up the WMVY underwriting team. He is a well-known musician and professional soccer referee. He grew up in southern Rhode Island, and has strong familiarity with the businesses in downtown Newport. He will work with WMVY underwriting sales executive Tom Callahan in Newport as a complementary tag team.