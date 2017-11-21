YMCA and Ice Arena will open for free on Friday

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard will host a free community open house with the Ice Arena for a Post-Thanksgiving event. On Friday, Nov. 24, the Y invites the Island to attend the eighth annual Turkey Burner Day. Families are invited to participate in a variety of health and wellness activities at no charge.

Visitors can use the Wellness Center, which features all-new strength and cardio equipment, along with circuit weight machines, free weights, and spinning bikes. Group exercise classes, pool access, and the water slide will also be available for use.

Part of the Y’s mission is to strengthen the Island community, and the Y Tukey Burner is a part of the Y for All Financial Assistance and Community Outreach Program.

Additionally, the Y will be collecting donations for the Red Stocking Fund and the Island Food Pantry. All items must be new and not expired. A collection box will be located in the lobby; donations will be collected through early December.

When the Group Exercise classes wrap up, the Ice Arena is offering a Public Skate for the afternoon, from 1 to 5:40 pm.

For a full list of available classes, visit the Y’s website, ymcamv.org.